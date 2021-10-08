Dave Grohl explains how music and a Kurt Cobain t-shirt helped him heal

toggle caption Magda Wosinska

In our extended-length interview with Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters frontman talks about starting over after Nirvana bandmember Kurt Cobain's heartbreaking suicide in 1994, healing with the help of music and picking up the guitar at age 10 to realize he could learn songs by ear.

His new memoir, "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," is out now.

