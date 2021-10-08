Accessibility links
Dave Grohl explains how music and a Kurt Cobain t-shirt helped him heal : Here & Now In our extended-length interview with Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters frontman talks about starting over after Nirvana bandmember Kurt Cobain's heartbreaking suicide in 1994, healing with the help of music and picking up the guitar at age 10 to realize he could learn songs by ear. His new memoir, "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," is out now.

Here & Now

Dave Grohl explains how music and a Kurt Cobain t-shirt helped him heal

Dave Grohl explains how music and a Kurt Cobain t-shirt helped him heal

Listen · 24:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1044460550/1044497281" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Dave Grohl talks to Here & Now about his new memoir, "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music." Magda Wosinska hide caption

toggle caption
Magda Wosinska

In our extended-length interview with Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters frontman talks about starting over after Nirvana bandmember Kurt Cobain's heartbreaking suicide in 1994, healing with the help of music and picking up the guitar at age 10 to realize he could learn songs by ear.

His new memoir, "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," is out now.

To read the full article, click here.