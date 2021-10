Maori politician worries New Zealand's COVID plan is a 'death warrant' for her people New Zealand is moving away from a "zero cases" approach to COVID-19. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Maori party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer about why she opposes the change.

World Maori politician worries New Zealand's COVID plan is a 'death warrant' for her people Maori politician worries New Zealand's COVID plan is a 'death warrant' for her people Listen · 3:51 3:51 New Zealand is moving away from a "zero cases" approach to COVID-19. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Maori party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer about why she opposes the change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor