What it's like to migrate from Central America as a 15-year-old girl Women and children are requesting asylum at higher rates than men. Knowing that men prey on girls like her, 15-year-old Honduran Amaya cut her hair to avoid standing out after joining a group of boys.

World What it's like to migrate from Central America as a 15-year-old girl What it's like to migrate from Central America as a 15-year-old girl Listen · 8:12 8:12 Women and children are requesting asylum at higher rates than men. Knowing that men prey on girls like her, 15-year-old Honduran Amaya cut her hair to avoid standing out after joining a group of boys. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor