The boom of cannabis growers in Oklahoma is straining rural utilities Oklahoma has some of the nation's loosest marijuana regulations. Rural utilities say the large greenhouses popping up across the state is straining water and electric infrastructure beyond capacity.

Energy The boom of cannabis growers in Oklahoma is straining rural utilities The boom of cannabis growers in Oklahoma is straining rural utilities Audio will be available later today. Oklahoma has some of the nation's loosest marijuana regulations. Rural utilities say the large greenhouses popping up across the state is straining water and electric infrastructure beyond capacity. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor