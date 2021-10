#2142: Weekend at Dougie's : The Best of Car Talk When the producer is away, our cats will play. The boys figured out where producer Doug Berman hides his spare housekey and spend this week's showtime raiding Dougie's fridge and torturing his cat inbetween calls. Shelly and her misbehaving clutch, Jennifer with her 'possessed' dashboard and Larry with his noisy Mercedes are all accomplices.

The Best of Car Talk #2142: Weekend at Dougie's #2142: Weekend at Dougie's Listen · 37:29 37:29