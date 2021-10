'Falling Girls' navigates the dynamics of high-school female friendships Things aren't looking too cheery for one cheerleading squad. NPR's Scott Simon talks to author Hayley Krischer about her new novel, The Falling Girls.

Things aren't looking too cheery for one cheerleading squad. NPR's Scott Simon talks to author Hayley Krischer about her new novel, The Falling Girls.