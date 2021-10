'Lincoln Highway' is set in the 1950's landscape of highways and railways NPR's Scott Simon talks with Amor Towles about his latest novel, The Lincoln Highway. Set in 1954, it's about a teenager, his younger brother and a road trip that goes awry.

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Amor Towles about his latest novel, The Lincoln Highway. Set in 1954, it's about a teenager, his younger brother and a road trip that goes awry.