Workers with criminal records may benefit from employers' need for workers NPR's Scott Simon talks to Harley Blakeman, CEO of Honest Jobs, about the surge of companies looking for employees, and how those often overlooked with criminal convictions can be the perfect fit.

Business
Listen · 5:53