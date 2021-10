A drop in Yukon River salmon has hurt Alaska communities' food supply NPR's Scott Simon talks to Serena Fitka, executive director of the Yukon River Drainage Fisheries Association, about this year's dramatic scarcity of Yukon River salmon and its effect on communities.

Animals A drop in Yukon River salmon has hurt Alaska communities' food supply