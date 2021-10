Suicide bomb explosion rips through a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan Dozens of worshipers in Afghanistan died during Friday prayers, after their mosque was targeted by an Islamic State suicide bomber.

Asia Suicide bomb explosion rips through a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan Suicide bomb explosion rips through a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan Listen · 3:36 3:36 Dozens of worshipers in Afghanistan died during Friday prayers, after their mosque was targeted by an Islamic State suicide bomber. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor