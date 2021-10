Civil war hangs over Ethiopia's Tigray region where many face famine The government of Ethiopia is launching a new offensive to retake the Tigray region from separatist forces. The United Nations says the relief aid crisis is worsening there.

Africa Civil war hangs over Ethiopia's Tigray region where many face famine Civil war hangs over Ethiopia's Tigray region where many face famine Listen · 3:36 3:36 The government of Ethiopia is launching a new offensive to retake the Tigray region from separatist forces. The United Nations says the relief aid crisis is worsening there. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor