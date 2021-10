Human behavior is key to solving urban wild boar invasions Wild boars are increasingly becoming a danger and nuisance in European cities. Journalist Bernhard Warner tells NPR's Michel Martin why that is, and what cities are doing to control them.

Europe Human behavior is key to solving urban wild boar invasions Human behavior is key to solving urban wild boar invasions Listen · 2:32 2:32 Wild boars are increasingly becoming a danger and nuisance in European cities. Journalist Bernhard Warner tells NPR's Michel Martin why that is, and what cities are doing to control them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor