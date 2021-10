Puerto Rico declares an emergency over the dire condition of its power supply NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Dánica Coto, a reporter with The Associated Press, about the chronic power outages in Puerto Rico. The outages have been attributed to mechanical failures.

