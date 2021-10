Chris Hadfield's latest book: 'The Apollo Murders' NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to retired astronaut and International Space Station commander Chris Hadfield about his novel, which follows a fictional mission during the Cold War in the early 1970s.

Author Interviews Chris Hadfield's latest book: 'The Apollo Murders' Chris Hadfield's latest book: 'The Apollo Murders' Listen · 8:09 8:09 NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to retired astronaut and International Space Station commander Chris Hadfield about his novel, which follows a fictional mission during the Cold War in the early 1970s. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor