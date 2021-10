Sen. Amy Klobuchar says we're behind other countries on Big Tech regulation NPR's Michel Martin speaks with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) about the debate over how to better regulate social media companies.

Politics Sen. Amy Klobuchar says we're behind other countries on Big Tech regulation Sen. Amy Klobuchar says we're behind other countries on Big Tech regulation Listen · 5:27 5:27 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) about the debate over how to better regulate social media companies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor