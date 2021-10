Haitian migrants on their way to the U.S. risk their lives along the Darien Gap The jungle between Colombia and Panama has become a primary thoroughfare for migrants heading north. Thousands of Haitian migrants are making the dangerous journey, trying to get to the U.S.

