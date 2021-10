Schiff's book explains how Trump's first impeachment altered the political landscape NPR's Michel Martin talks to Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff about his new book: Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could.

Author Interviews Schiff's book explains how Trump's first impeachment altered the political landscape Schiff's book explains how Trump's first impeachment altered the political landscape Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Michel Martin talks to Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff about his new book: Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor