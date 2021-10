What Indigenous Peoples' Day means to Native Americans President Biden made it official, proclaiming Indigenous Peoples' Day a federal holiday, shared with Columbus Day. For Dr. Susan Faircloth, it is much more than the Monday of a three-day weekend.

Race What Indigenous Peoples' Day means to Native Americans What Indigenous Peoples' Day means to Native Americans Listen · 2:20 2:20 President Biden made it official, proclaiming Indigenous Peoples' Day a federal holiday, shared with Columbus Day. For Dr. Susan Faircloth, it is much more than the Monday of a three-day weekend. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor