3 U.S.-based economists win the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics The three economists won for their work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called "natural experiments."

Economy 3 U.S.-based economists win the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics 3 U.S.-based economists win the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics Audio will be available later today. The three economists won for their work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called "natural experiments." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor