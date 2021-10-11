Facebook Under Fire: The Whistleblower, The Outage, And The Future

Things aren't looking too great over at Facebook. Last week, whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before Congress about the company's problems.

A leaked trove of documents revealed that Facebook purposely hid research about its platform's negative effects on mental health in teenagers. Haugen also claimed that the company stoked division by allowing disinformation on the platform to go unchecked.

This happened alongside a worldwide outage that made Facebook and its family of apps inaccessible for hours.

But the platform's reputation has been crumbling for years, and calls for internet regulations have been renewed.

Is this the final straw? Or just the latest installment in the Facebook saga?



Cecilia Kang, Joan Donovan, and Roger McNamee join us for the conversation.

