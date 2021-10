Indigenous People's Day is a federal holiday now. Activists want to drop Columbus Day This year marks the first time a U.S. president has officially proclaimed an Indigenous Peoples' Day observance. But not every state or city broadly recognizes this day in honor of Native Americans.

This year marks the first time a U.S. president has officially proclaimed an Indigenous Peoples' Day observance. But not every state or city broadly recognizes this day in honor of Native Americans.