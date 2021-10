How a spike in gas prices is giving Putin influence over Europe's energy supply The price of natural gas in Europe has skyrocketed in recent weeks, and there are predictions of energy shortages across the continent this winter.

Europe How a spike in gas prices is giving Putin influence over Europe's energy supply How a spike in gas prices is giving Putin influence over Europe's energy supply Listen · 3:53 3:53 The price of natural gas in Europe has skyrocketed in recent weeks, and there are predictions of energy shortages across the continent this winter. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor