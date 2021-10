Facebook is under new scrutiny for it's role in Ethiopia's conflict A whistleblower says Facebook's algorithms could be stoking tensions and fanning ethnic violence in Ethiopia.

Technology Facebook is under new scrutiny for it's role in Ethiopia's conflict Facebook is under new scrutiny for it's role in Ethiopia's conflict Audio will be available later today. A whistleblower says Facebook's algorithms could be stoking tensions and fanning ethnic violence in Ethiopia. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor