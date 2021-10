#2143: Have You Lived a Good, Clean Life? : The Best of Car Talk Broadcasting again this time from their new think tank -The Bushings Institute, Tom and Ray advise Cynthia that the fate of her beloved 1980 Chevy Citation is inextricably linked up with her personal life choices. Jim's shaking VW, Eileen's Nissan and Dave's Subaru get more conventional- but equally entertaining- diagnoses.

