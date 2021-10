Why Belarus is accused of encouraging migrants to cross illegally into the EU Belarus is sending migrants across its border with Poland to pressure the EU, and when Poland illegally sends asylum-seekers back across the border, they face mistreatment by Belarussian police.

Why Belarus is accused of encouraging migrants to cross illegally into the EU Why Belarus is accused of encouraging migrants to cross illegally into the EU Listen · 6:39 6:39 Belarus is sending migrants across its border with Poland to pressure the EU, and when Poland illegally sends asylum-seekers back across the border, they face mistreatment by Belarussian police. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor