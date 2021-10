Ex-Navy nuclear engineer and his wife are charged in an espionage plot A former U.S. Navy engineer and his wife are due in federal court Tuesday. The Justice Department accuses them of trying to share secrets about nuclear submarine technology with another country.

Law Ex-Navy nuclear engineer and his wife are charged in an espionage plot Ex-Navy nuclear engineer and his wife are charged in an espionage plot Listen · 3:58 3:58 A former U.S. Navy engineer and his wife are due in federal court Tuesday. The Justice Department accuses them of trying to share secrets about nuclear submarine technology with another country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor