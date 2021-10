Catch limits imposed on menhaden have sparked a population rebound Along the Northeast coast, seals, whales and tuna feast on menhaden, fish that rebounded after regulators limited the catch. The oily fish are a foundation of coastal ecosystems from Florida to Maine.

