Accessibility links
Dave Grohl On Punk Rock, Nirvana, and Fatherhood : 1A Dave Grohl's shadow looms large over the music industry. He's the founder of the Grammy-winning rock group Foo Fighters. And he was the drummer for the groundbreaking grunge band Nirvana.

His musical footprint is matched only by the life he's led. In his new book "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," Grohl recounts some of his life-changing musical moments.

We talk to Grohl about his new book and some of his most memorable moments.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Dave Grohl On Punk Rock, Nirvana, and Fatherhood

Dave Grohl On Punk Rock, Nirvana, and Fatherhood

Listen · 33:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1045233773/1046868831" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

US singer and guitarist Dave Grohl of US rock band Foo Fighters performs onstage during the Rock in Rio festival at the Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

US singer and guitarist Dave Grohl of US rock band Foo Fighters performs onstage during the Rock in Rio festival at the Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Dave Grohl's shadow looms large over the music industry. He's the founder of the Grammy-winning rock group Foo Fighters. And he was the drummer for the groundbreaking grunge band Nirvana.

His musical footprint is matched only by the life he's led. In his new book "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," Grohl recounts some of his life-changing musical moments.

From playing with industry legends like Iggy Pop and Tom Petty, to becoming a father, to having rock icon Joan Jett read his daughter a bedtime story, we talk with him about it all.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.