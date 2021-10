Questlove spins the soundtrack of his life in 'Music is History' In his new book, Roots co-founder Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson starts in 1971 and moves year-by-year through his life, writing about memories, turning points and the songs he listened to.

Questlove spins the soundtrack of his life in 'Music is History' Questlove spins the soundtrack of his life in 'Music is History' Listen · 43:24 43:24 In his new book, Roots co-founder Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson starts in 1971 and moves year-by-year through his life, writing about memories, turning points and the songs he listened to. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor