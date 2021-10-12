Accessibility links
Vaccines, Misinformation, And Pregnancy : 1A The CDC is amping up its plea for pregnant people to get vaccinated.

Vaccination rates for pregnant people are far lower than those of the general public – fewer than one-third were vaccinated before or during their pregnancy despite pregnancy being on the CDC's list of conditions that increase the risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

Clinical vaccine trials have historically excluded pregnant people and COVID-19 vaccines were no different. But studies conducted after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were authorized showed that they have no adverse effects on those who were pregnant.

We'll talk about the factors contributing to those low vaccination rates among pregnant and breastfeeding people, including vaccine fertility misinformation.

A pregnant woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination program in Indonesia. Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images hide caption

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

A pregnant woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination program in Indonesia.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Geoff Brumfiel, Dr. Veronica Pimentel, Dr. Denise Jamieson, and Dr. Jamila Perritt join us for the conversation.

