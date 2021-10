Plenty more Jon Grudens to go around in the NFL After years of emails containing his racist, misogynist and homophobic comments were released, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night.

Sports Plenty more Jon Grudens to go around in the NFL Plenty more Jon Grudens to go around in the NFL Listen · 4:54 4:54 After years of emails containing his racist, misogynist and homophobic comments were released, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor