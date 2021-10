Comedian Dahlia Belle challenges the problematic takes in Dave Chappelle's special NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with comedian Mx Dahlia Belle, a Black trans woman, who wrote an open letter to Dave Chappelle after he drew criticism again for jokes about trans people.

National Comedian Dahlia Belle challenges the problematic takes in Dave Chappelle's special Comedian Dahlia Belle challenges the problematic takes in Dave Chappelle's special Listen · 4:34 4:34 NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with comedian Mx Dahlia Belle, a Black trans woman, who wrote an open letter to Dave Chappelle after he drew criticism again for jokes about trans people. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor