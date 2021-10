Eddie Jaku, a Holocaust survivor who led with kindness and tolerance, dies at 101 Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku, died in Sydney, Australia. He is remembered as a beacon of light who taught tolerance and led with kindness. He was 101 years old.

Obituaries Eddie Jaku, a Holocaust survivor who led with kindness and tolerance, dies at 101 Eddie Jaku, a Holocaust survivor who led with kindness and tolerance, dies at 101 Audio will be available later today. Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku, died in Sydney, Australia. He is remembered as a beacon of light who taught tolerance and led with kindness. He was 101 years old. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor