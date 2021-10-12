Accessibility links
Nicole Byer on how to love yourself : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam revisits his 2020 conversation with comedian and Nailed It! host Nicole Byer on her coffee table book: #VeryFat #VeryBrave: The Fat Girl's Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini. They talk about home goods, drunken bravery, and learning to love yourself.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Nicole Byer's '#VeryFat #VeryBrave' guide to bikini confidence

Listen · 24:14
Comedian Nicole Byer performs onstage.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry, Audrey Nguyen, and Liam McBain. Our intern is Nathan Pugh. Our editor is Jordana Hochman.