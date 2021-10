Pandemic supply-chain issues now mean a shortage of glass jars and bottles Makers of spaghetti sauce, vinegar and liquor all say they're struggling with yet another pandemic shortage — this time of glass jars and bottles.

Business Pandemic supply-chain issues now mean a shortage of glass jars and bottles Pandemic supply-chain issues now mean a shortage of glass jars and bottles Listen · 5:10 5:10 Makers of spaghetti sauce, vinegar and liquor all say they're struggling with yet another pandemic shortage — this time of glass jars and bottles. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor