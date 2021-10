#2144: What Transmission Trouble? : The Best of Car Talk In today's show Click and Clack are confronted with two callers whose car's transmissions are in really bad shape but the boys tell them to do NOTHING! Now, why would they risk their good standing in the local mechanic's yachting club by turning down such potentially lucrative repairs? Could Ellen's starting problem or Tom's electrical issues be more labor-intensive goldmines? Doubt it. All this and a new puzzler, too!

The Best of Car Talk #2144: What Transmission Trouble? #2144: What Transmission Trouble? Listen · 36:22 36:22 In today's show Click and Clack are confronted with two callers whose car's transmissions are in really bad shape but the boys tell them to do NOTHING! Now, why would they risk their good standing in the local mechanic's yachting club by turning down such potentially lucrative repairs? Could Ellen's starting problem or Tom's electrical issues be more labor-intensive goldmines? Doubt it. All this and a new puzzler, too! NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor