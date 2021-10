Music classes are back in school this year, finally indoors and off Zoom For many students, band and choir classes were a far cry from normal last year — students practiced outside or over Zoom. With students back in school this fall, music classes look almost normal.

Education Music classes are back in school this year, finally indoors and off Zoom Music classes are back in school this year, finally indoors and off Zoom Audio will be available later today. For many students, band and choir classes were a far cry from normal last year — students practiced outside or over Zoom. With students back in school this fall, music classes look almost normal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor