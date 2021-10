The Thistle & Shamrock: Celtic Voices, Part 2

As NPR reflects on 50 years, we fondly remember more of the artists we've featured on the radio, and who have helped to shape the sound of The Thistle & Shamrock. We celebrate them this week as their music lives on, with artists including Liam O'Flynn, Andy M. Stewart and Jean Ritchie.