Morning news brief The Labor Department reports consumer prices data. The White House hosts a virtual global summit to discuss ransomware. The FDA allows a brand of e-cigarettes to stay on the market.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:02 11:02 The Labor Department reports consumer prices data. The White House hosts a virtual global summit to discuss ransomware. The FDA allows a brand of e-cigarettes to stay on the market. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor