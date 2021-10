Outreach and treatments are attributed for Chicago's decline in overdoses While opioid related deaths and overdoses remain at crisis levels across the country, in Chicago there's a hopeful sign. Deaths and overdoses declined during the first half of the year.

National Outreach and treatments are attributed for Chicago's decline in overdoses Outreach and treatments are attributed for Chicago's decline in overdoses Listen · 3:45 3:45 While opioid related deaths and overdoses remain at crisis levels across the country, in Chicago there's a hopeful sign. Deaths and overdoses declined during the first half of the year. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor