Will the offshore wind industry solve pay and environmental issues? Offshore wind is on the verge of becoming a major new industry in the U.S. There's a push to make sure it creates lots of good-paying union jobs.

Will the offshore wind industry solve pay and environmental issues? Will the offshore wind industry solve pay and environmental issues? Listen · 6:41 6:41 Offshore wind is on the verge of becoming a major new industry in the U.S. There's a push to make sure it creates lots of good-paying union jobs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor