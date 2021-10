Rare 2-headed turtle, which hatched 2 weeks ago, is healthy The diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking — with all six of its legs — at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts. Staff say the two heads operate independently.

