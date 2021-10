North Korea's Kim Jong Un promises to build an 'invincible military' NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Jean Lee, senior fellow at the Wilson Center, about what North Korea is trying to achieve through weapons tests, and proclamations of building an invincible military.

Asia North Korea's Kim Jong Un promises to build an 'invincible military' North Korea's Kim Jong Un promises to build an 'invincible military' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Jean Lee, senior fellow at the Wilson Center, about what North Korea is trying to achieve through weapons tests, and proclamations of building an invincible military. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor