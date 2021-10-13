Self-proclaimed 'happiest man on earth' dies at 101

Holocaust survivor and author Eddie Jaku died Tuesday in Sydney. He shared his message of happiness and resilience in a popular TED Talk, and wrote the best-selling memoir: The Happiest Man on Earth.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

The self-proclaimed happiest man on earth has died. Eddie Jaku was 101 years old.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EDDIE JAKU: I aim to help people who are dying. I was at the bottom of the pit. So if I can make one miserable person smile, I am happy.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Jaku shared his message of happiness and resilience in a TED Talk a couple of years ago. And he wrote a bestselling memoir called "The Happiest Man On Earth." It was published last year.

MARTINEZ: Jaku was born in Germany in 1920.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAKU: I'm standing in front of you today a survivor of the Holocaust and a witness of the most tragic times in the history of mankind.

MARTINEZ: During World War II, Jaku and his family ended up in several concentration camps before arriving in what he called hell on Earth - Auschwitz. His parents and other family members did not survive the war.

MARTIN: In 1945, Jaku made a daring escape on a train. He survived by hiding in the forest for months, eating whatever he could find. Jaku refused to let all his loss consume him.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAKU: I do not hate anyone. Hate is a disease, which may destroy your enemy but will also destroy you in the process.

MARTINEZ: A lot of wisdom there. In 1950, he moved to Australia and lived what he called a beautiful life with his family. He's survived by Flore, his wife of 75 years, as well as their sons, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

(SOUNDBITE OF YO-YO MA AND KATHRYN SCOTT'S "SONGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME")

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.