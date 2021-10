The FDA authorizes e-cigarettes for the first time, citing benefits for smokers The FDA gave permission for the sale of a brand of e-cigarettes — saying the product can help adult quit smoking. At the same time, it rejected many flavored products which are popular with teens.

