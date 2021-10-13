A Canadian Coca-Cola fan earns a Guinness World Record

Gary Feng has over 11,300 cans of Coca-Cola, breaking the record for the largest collection of soft drink cans of the same brand. The collection includes one of the first Coke cans produced in 1955.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Did you know coffee-flavored Coca-Cola was a thing? Gary Feng has one in his collection of over 11,300 cans of Coca-Cola. He's broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of soft drink cans of the same brand because, apparently, there's a world record for everything. The collection includes one of the first Coke cans produced in 1955 and a can designed to go into outer space. There's one can missing from the collection, though - Feng wants one with his picture.

