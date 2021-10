A Canadian Coca-Cola fan earns a Guinness World Record Gary Feng has over 11,300 cans of Coca-Cola, breaking the record for the largest collection of soft drink cans of the same brand. The collection includes one of the first Coke cans produced in 1955.

