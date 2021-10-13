Accessibility links
Jermain Charlo and Relisha Rudd don't get the same attention as Gabby Petito : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Jermain Charlo was an Indigenous mother who went missing in Montana in the summer of 2018. Relisha Rudd, an 8-year-old Black girl, went missing in Washington, D.C. in March 2014. Neither has been found. Unlike Gabby Petito, these cases didn't grab national headlines. Connie Walker, host of Stolen: The Search for Jermain, and Jonquilyn Hill, host of Through the Cracks, join Sam to discuss why cases of missing Black and Indigenous people don't get the same kind of attention from media and law enforcement. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Two true crime hosts are highlighting missing persons cases that people often ignore

Jermain Charlo is a young Indigenous mother who went missing in Montana in the summer of 2018.

Jonquilyn Hill hosts Through the Cracks, a podcast from WAMU and PRX, about the disappearance of Relisha Rudd.

Jonquilyn Hill hosts Through the Cracks, a podcast from WAMU and PRX, about the disappearance of Relisha Rudd.

Connie Walker hosts Stolen: The Search for Jermain Charlo, a podcast from Gimlet Media.

Connie Walker hosts Stolen: The Search for Jermain Charlo, a podcast from Gimlet Media.

Relisha Rudd, an 8-year-old Black girl, went missing in Washington, D.C. in March 2014.

Neither has been found. Unlike Gabby Petito, these cases didn't grab national headlines.

Connie Walker, host of Stolen: The Search for Jermain, and Jonquilyn Hill, host of Through the Cracks, join Sam to discuss why cases of missing Black and Indigenous people don't get the same kind of attention from media and law enforcement.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.