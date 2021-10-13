Two true crime hosts are highlighting missing persons cases that people often ignore

Jermain Charlo is a young Indigenous mother who went missing in Montana in the summer of 2018.

Relisha Rudd, an 8-year-old Black girl, went missing in Washington, D.C. in March 2014.

Neither has been found. Unlike Gabby Petito, these cases didn't grab national headlines.

Connie Walker, host of Stolen: The Search for Jermain, and Jonquilyn Hill, host of Through the Cracks, join Sam to discuss why cases of missing Black and Indigenous people don't get the same kind of attention from media and law enforcement.

