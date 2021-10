With low vaccination rates, Montana's COVID hospitalizations have continued to rise A surge in COVID hospitalizations in Montana just won't end. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte is being criticized for his response.

Health With low vaccination rates, Montana's COVID hospitalizations have continued to rise With low vaccination rates, Montana's COVID hospitalizations have continued to rise Listen · 4:25 4:25 A surge in COVID hospitalizations in Montana just won't end. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte is being criticized for his response. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor