Henrietta Lacks' family sues biotech company for profiting from 'stolen' cells The estate of Henrietta Lacks has filed a lawsuit against Thermo Fisher Scientific, which sells a commercial line of HeLa tissue, accusing the corporation of profiting from Lacks' "stolen" cells.

